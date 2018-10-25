NEW ORLEANS - He's appeared on national television and side-by-side with the New Orleans Saints.

Now, the beloved foundation that is run by Jarrius "JJ" Robertson's father, Jordy Robinson is under the watchful eye of the drug enforcement administration.

"What I anticipate they seized was everything," WWL-TV Legal Analyst Chick Foret said.

Around 7 a.m., the DEA raided "It Takes Lives to Save Lives" address in LaPlace and an address where JJ Robert's father, Jordy Robertson lives.

Eyewitness News spoke with Jordy Robertson's fiancee, who owns the home and confirmed the feds were there.

"It's important not to jump to conclusions based upon the limited information that we have," Foret said.

Secretary of State records show "It Takes Lives to Save Lives" was not in good standing with the state, until now.

No arrest have been made and JJ is not under any suspicion at this time for any wrong doing.

Foret says the raid carries multiple implications.

"DEA can't just show up with a piece of paper and start searching the premesis and start looking at records. DEA had to have a federal magistrate or federal judge sign the search warrant," Foret said.

JJ's story has gained worldwide appeal and praise.

He battles a rare liver disease and has undergone two transplants.

His love for football and his big personality made him a "Saints Superfan." He has received numerous awards, even appearing on the ESPY awards and has given back to charity.

His mother, Patricia Hoyal told our partners at L'Observateur Wednesday her son doesn't run the foundation, doesn't own the foundation and gets nothing from it. Hoyal also hasn't told him about these recent developments and is trying to figure out how.

"If I were representing JJ, I would say JJ first off, you need to have a separate lawyer from your father. I read this afternoon that the father says he has counsel. even if the father has counsel, JJ you need your own counsel," Foret said.

As for the donors concerned about the recent raid.

"I would say hold on, lets wait and see where the investigation takes everyone. But sure, I'd be concerned if I gave money to someone and then I found out that search warrants had been executed by federal agencies and that these folks may've done something wrong. But it's too early to tell," Foret said.

