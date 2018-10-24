ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH -- Members of the Drug Enforcement Administration raided address in St. John Parish related to a group run by the father of Saints superfan Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, an agency spokeswoman said.

The raid happened Wednesday morning at the address listed for Robertson’s foundation, It Takes Lives to Save Lives, in LaPlace and the family home in Garyville, said DEA Special Agent Debbie Webber. It was not immediately clear what authorities were searching for, and Webber could not elaborate, citing the open investigation.

No arrests were made, Webber said.

Webber said the DEA is the lead agency for the investigation. It was not immediately clear if other federal agencies were involved.

Robertson is the 16-year-old fan who suffers from a rare liver condition and whose condition catapulted him to national notoriety after the Saints organization took up his cause. He also has received an ESPY award.

A call Wednesday afternoon to a number for Jordy Robertson, Jarrius’ father and the registered agent for the foundation, was brief.

“Who’s calling?” a voice on the other end asked. When the caller identified himself as a WWL-TV reporter, the voice on the other ended responded, “Let me see if I can get him, hold on.”

The call then ended. No subsequent calls were answered, and the voice mailbox was full.

Secretary of State records show It Takes Lives to Save Lives is not in good standing with the state after it failed to file an annual report. That is not an indication of any wrongdoing.

Jarrius Robertson battles a condition known as biliary atresia. He has undergone two transplants and his story has led to his foundation receiving countless donations. Its mission is to raise awareness of the illness.

