ST. LOUIS — A north St. Louis woman is thankful after the community stepped up to help her in a time of need.

Ashley Moore told 5 On Your Side a high-speed police chase last week totaled her car. It left her without a car for days and no way to get to and from work.

Moore said last Thursday she woke up to police knocking on her door in the early morning. She said they told her her car had just been damaged in a wreck after a police chase through two cities.

"I was just like 'Oh my God, like look at my car,'" Moore said.

According to Moore, St. Louis police told her that the pursuit originally started in Brooklyn, Ill., then the suspect drove across the state line into the city. That's when St. Louis police picked up the chase. It went on until the suspect crashed into several cars on East Palm Avenue.

"He came across the grass hit all three cars. Knocked my car on the sidewalk," she said. "Every time I come outside I just get mad all over again."

Moore said she had insurance, but it wasn't full coverage so her insurance company wouldn't cover the damage to her Honda Civic. Now, she said the two different departments are pointing fingers as to who is responsible for the damage.

"Nobody wants to take responsibility for none of the vehicles," Moore said.

Moore said she and her child were left with no way to get around, but her luck quickly turned around this weekend when a St. Louis car dealership surprised her with a new car on Saturday.

"I was ecstatic. I was actually crying really because I was so happy that there are still good people out here to help you," Moore said. "They gave me a new car for free so I was very happy about that."

Moore said she is still stuck with paying the bill on her old car she can no longer drive, but she said she's happy the community stepped up to help her out in a time of need.

"It is a blessing," Moore said.

5 On Your Side reached out both police departments about the chase and the suspect. We're still waiting to hear back from investigators.

