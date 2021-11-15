Deer captured after wandering into Baton Rouge hospital

The deer was captured shortly after it ran up an escalator to the second floor.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Employees at a Baton Rouge hospital had to corral a deer that had wandered into the building on Monday.

A spokesperson for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center told WBRZ-TV that the animal walked into the hospital shortly after 2 p.m. The deer was captured shortly after it ran up an escalator to the second floor.

It was taken from the hospital on a gurney that can be seen in the video above.

The hospital issued the following statement:

“A deer entered the main hospital entrance around 2:15pm and proceeded up the escalator to the second floor. The deer was captured near the elevators at the top of the escalators. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is on the way.”

The television station reports that agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were called to remove the animal.

Photos shared on social media showed staff holding the deer down as they waited for LDWF agents to arrive.

they are trying to hold it down 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HSFmbCg2ao — 💔 NO SIR (@itsMEEE_whitney) November 15, 2021