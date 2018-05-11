It may not be an easy task, and if it happens it won't be by a wide margin, but Democrats have a strong chance to take back control of the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time since 2010.

New Orleans pollster Ron Faucheux said there are 40 to 50 hotly contested House races across the country.

"If there are any blue waves around anywhere in the country I think we'll see it in the House races," Faucheux said. "I think the House races would be ground zero for that kind of change."

Right now, there are 195 Democrats and 240 Republicans in the House. The Dems need a net gain of 23 seats to win a majority.

"I think what we'll see in strongly red Trump districts that the Republicans will probably maintain those districts," Faucheux said. "But, in swing districts it looks like quite a few Republicans incumbents are in trouble this year."

There are a number of reasons why the House may be up for grabs.

More Republicans are retiring than Democrats in the House. There are more Republicans who now represent districts that Democrat Hillary Clinton carried in the 2016 presidential race then Democrats who represent districts that Donald Trump won.

According to Faucheux, Republican candidates face the added challenge of attracting voters who don't like President Trump's brand of politics.

"If Republicans have large amounts of college educated suburban women and a growing constituencies of Hispanics and African Americans than republicans have trouble," Faucheux said.

Louisiana's six House members are heavily favored to win.

But Republican incumbent Rep. Clay Higgins could be forced into a runoff in the 3rd Congressional District in southwest Louisiana.

WWL-TV political analyst Clancy Dubos said the state's district maps make it difficult for challengers to win.

"Another reason Louisiana doesn't have hotly contested congressional races is because number one, we're a very red state and the district lines are drawn pretty much to favor the incumbents," Dubos said.

As for the U.S. Senate, the latest polls show Republicans will likely to keep control of the Upper Chamber and could even expand its narrow majority there.

