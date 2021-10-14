Concern for safety of 14-year-old runaway in Tangipahoa Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. 14-year-old Kayla Watkins reportedly ran away from her home on October 7, 2021, and she has not been seen since. Detectives believe she may be with a male over the age of 18 whom she met online, and they are concerned for her safety.
Any information or assistance on the location of Kayla is urged to contact Detective Bradberry at 985-902-2045.
