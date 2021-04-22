Deputies cross statelines to retrieve Louisiana man wanted for child rape

43-year-old Willie Clay Strogner was arrested Wednesday in Mississippi during a routine seatbelt inspection checkpoint in Jones County.

NEW ORLEANS — Sheriff's deputies crossed state lines into Mississippi on Thursday to bring back a Washington man wanted for raping a child, a statement from a Northshore sheriff's office said.

43-year-old Willie Clay Strogner was arrested Wednesday in Mississippi during a routine seatbelt inspection checkpoint in Jones County.

Officers at the checkpoint realized the Washington Parish man had an outstanding warrants for his arrest and took him into custody.

He was taken to the Washington Parish Jail Thursday and booked won charges of child rape.

"We've been looking for Stogner for some time," Sheriff Randy Seal said. "We had information he had traveled outside of Washington Parish and knew that eventually he would be caught. I am so grateful to our law enforcement partners in Jones County who apprehended Stogner and held him until he could be brought back to the confines of the Washington Parish Jail."