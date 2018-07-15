VIOLET, La. -- Deputies are looking for the family of a toddler found walking alone overnight in an eastern St. Bernard Parish neighborhood.

Around 2 a.m, deputies responded to a call about a small child walking alone in the 2800 block of Farmsite Road in Violet.

When deputies arrived, they found a little boy they believe to be about 2 years old, alone and walking barefoot through the neighborhood. The boy was wearing gray pants with white stripes down the side of the legs, with a blue shirt on. The child has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said they have been searching the area for the boy's family, but have not found them. The department is also working with the state department of children and family services.

Anyone with information about this boy or his family is asked to call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office at (504) 271-2501.

