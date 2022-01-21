Deputies wake up sleeping driver who then leads them on high speed chase

He reportedly had three firearms and more than six hundred dollars in loose bills scattered throughout the vehicle.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — An Orlando man is facing charges in Washington Parish after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.

No bond has been set yet for 57-year-old John Carl Thierry.

Deputies say Wednesday afternoon they responded to a call of an unresponsive driver behind the wheel of a running vehicle at the intersection of Highway 25 north and Highway 38. Officers said they were able to wake him up, but he appeared very confused.

After being asked to exit the vehicle, Thierry reportedly sped off, heading west on Highway 38. He then made a U-turn and headed east. He allegedly failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 25 and turned south, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour and forcing other vehicles off of the roadway. He would make two more sudden U-turns as the deputy pursued him, eventually striking a culvert, going airborne, and landing in the yard of a residence.

Thierry was taken to the hospital for treatment. He reportedly had three firearms and more than six hundred dollars in loose bills scattered throughout the vehicle.

He is facing charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, traveling at an unsafe speed and other traffic offenses.



“What a blessing that no officers or other motorists were injured during Mr. Thierry’s episode of senseless behavior,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “What was he doing in Washington Parish? Why was he asleep at the wheel? Why did he flee? These are questions that, hopefully, can be answered one day as he stands before a judge. His behavior certainly jeopardized the safety of numerous persons and he must be held accountable.”