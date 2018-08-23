Deputies in Jefferson Parish are warning residents of a new type of credit card skimming device discovered at a Westbank business.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said the device was found in Terrytown, but did not release the name of the business. Photos of the skimmer show that the device is hidden in a fake faceplate that is placed over common checkout card readers.

A skimmer device is shown on the machine on the left. (Photo: JPSO)

Investigators say that the devices are placed on top of the card reader and later removed with the stolen credit card and pin numbers stored inside.

“The overlays are designed to fit over particular types of point of sale devices, and can be hard to notice,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the easiest method to check for this type of skimmer is to pull on the top of the card reader and see if it comes apart.

The sheriff’s office also said that merchants should be using the chip readers in these types of machines and that by swiping your card, there is a stronger possibility that the card can be compromised.

What to do if you find a credit card skimmer

Anyone with information or location about these devices is asked to contact the JPSO Economic Crimes Section at 504-364-5300. Residents can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

If anyone finds a similar card skimming device is asked to contact 911 immediately.

