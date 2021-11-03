4 sentenced to jail in case of woman who died after being denied medical care in prison

Nimali Henry was a young mother who was very sick and visibly dying in the custody of St. Bernard Parish Sheriff deputies

ST BERNARD, La. — Sheriff deputies let a 19-year-old inmate die when they refused to give her life-saving medical care in 2014. The highest-ranking of the four deputies who were prosecuted, Capt. Andre Dominick was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday.

Nimali Henry was a young mother who was very sick and visibly dying in the custody of St. Bernard Parish Sheriff deputies. She died of a rare, but treatable blood disorder inside an isolation cell on April 1, 2014.

The three other former St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are Debra Becnel, Lisa Vaccarella, & Timothy Williams.

Debra Becnel, 60, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about failing to report Henry's medical condition. She was sentenced to three months in prison.

Lisa Vaccarella, 58, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and misprision, or concealing a felony. She sentenced to 21 months in prison.

In her plea agreement documents, Vaccarella admitted that she “observed Henry in the isolation cell, lying unclothed face-down on the floor, breathing heavily.”

Timothy Williams, like Dominick, pleaded guilty to violating Henry’s civil rights, and because those violations were committed under the color of law and led to Henry’s death, those convictions carried a maximum of life in prison.

But Williams was sentenced to four years and 9 months for failing to provide medical care to a very sick and visibly dying Henry, and Dominick got five years.

BREAKING: Former St. Bernard sheriff's Capt. Andre Dominick sentenced to 5 yrs in prison for the 2014 death of inmate Nimali Henry, who died at 19 due to lack of medical care. — Mike Perlstein (@MikePerlstein) March 11, 2021

"For me I feel like it’s some sort of band-aid that they think would work psychologically to make you feel better when you’re a kid," Deshawna Henry, Nimali's sister, said about the sentencing. "I don’t know if that remorse in this moment today is enough for me to feel too much for him, because I feel more for my sister than anything."

Nimali's younger brother Jah-Keim Isidore said that after years of anger after his sister's death, he has forgiven the people responsible.

"The hatred and being mad got me nowhere for years after my sister’s passing, so, just looking at the man who could’ve changed everything, who could’ve changed my sister’s life, looking at him and telling him I love you. I love you, I care for you, I’m sorry you’re going through all this and everything, just showing that compassion. It’s not forgetting, but I’m forgiving him," Isidore said.

Henry was jailed in March 2014 after getting into an altercation as she tried to retrieve her four-month-old daughter from the child's father. Despite facing relatively minor charges of simple battery, disturbing the peace and unauthorized entry, her bail was set at $25,000.

A WWL-TV investigation examined dozens of cases with similar charges and found Henry’s bail amount – set by Judge Jeanne Juneau – was far higher than even cases with more serious charges, and far more than her family could afford.