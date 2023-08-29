Derrick Shepherd back in Jefferson Parish Council race thanks to appeal court ruling

The ruling means the council race is back on between Shepherd and incumbent Jefferson Parish Council member Byron Lee.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Derrick Shepherd can remain in the race for Jefferson Parish Council’s 3rd District seat after a panel of judges reversed a lower court ruling that disqualified him from the race.

This comes after a 5th Circuit of Appeal overturned a lower court ruling that disqualified him as a candidate.

Last week, 24th Judicial District Court Judge Danyelle N. Taylor held a lengthy hearing on the matter. She then ruled in favor of a petition that claimed Shepherd lives in Gulfport, Mississippi, and not within the district boundaries in Marrero.

The judge found Shepherd never re-established his primary residency in the Jefferson Parish district and that Shepherd, who is currently a Jefferson Parish School Board member, wasn’t qualified to run for the council seat.

In its reversal order, the appeal panel cited the fact that Shepherd’s driver's license and voter registration included the Marrero address, and both require proof of residency. The court also pointed out that Shepherd executed a notarized act, titled “Declaration of Change of Domicile” filed in the Registrar of Conveyances Office with Jefferson Parish confirming his Marrero address in August 2013, when he got out of prison.

Shepherd served two years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The 3rd District covers most of the West Bank and a portion of the Kenner.

The ruling means the council race is back on between Shepherd and incumbent Jefferson Parish Council member Byron Lee.

The election is Oct. 14 with early voting beginning Sept. 30.