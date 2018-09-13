Despite the initial outcry on social media, Nike sales are actually up 31 percent. Diehard sneaker fans are not surprised, as they say there's a cult following around the Nike brand.

Just this weekend alone there are two different limited edition Nike shoes being released in New Orleans and people are planning on waiting in line or entering raffles to get their hands on these new products.

More than 500 people came into the Politics store Wednesday in an attempt to buy the newest Nike release.

"They're so limited and exclusive, we have to do a raffle system because so many people want the shoes and there's such a high demand for them that we can't fulfill everyone's need for the shoes so we have to do a raffle," employee Tyler Clark explained.

A few blocks over, the store Humidity is also releasing a custom Nike shoe on Saturday. This one is in honor of the New Orleans Tricentennial.

Both store owners agree the recent controversy around the brand has not hurt sales.

"The boycott is literally a laughing matter in sneaker culture," Tyler Clark said. "It has no effect on sneaker culture, the same people are gonna come buy their shoes, nothing's changed."

The consensus was the same at the skate park, where skaters say nothing would stop them from purchasing Nikes and most people Eyewitness News spoke to had a favorable opinion of the newest ad campaign.

"I think it's a good thing, you know what i'm saying? It's time for change," Kevin Keyes said.

Zachary Karsolich agreed.

"More power to them man, there's always going to be somebody hating on Nike," Karsolich said.

Back at Politics, employees are gearing up to release the hotly anticipated Nike 87 Element React and they've noticed across the board Nike sales have increased in the store since the Kaepernick campaign came out.

"It's definitely had a positive impact because people want to support that so they'll come in and get Nikes," Clark said.

