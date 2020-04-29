NEW ORLEANS — The gubernatorial campaign trail last year in Louisiana was rough and rowdy.

“You need to replace radical, liberal John Bel Edwards with a true Louisiana patriot,” President Donald Trump told a rally for Eddie Rispone on Nov. 4, 2019, in Bossier City, as the crowd clapped and cheered.

Edwards delivered a downhome dig to the president after he squeaked out a second term.

“God bless his heart,” Edwards told his supporters to thunderous applause that night.

But months later, the governor and president who butted heads during the campaign were all smiles at times when they met Wednesday at the White House.

The president and governor met to discuss Louisiana’s COVID-19 outbreak and the work being done to flatten the curve.

The federal government announced it will begin to send 200,000 tests a month to Louisiana so the state can begin to reopen its economy.

“John Bel is a testament to it. Testing is one of the great reasons you've been successful in Louisiana,” Trump said.

“Yes, sir,” Edwards responded matter-of-factly. “And with a lot of help from our federal partners.”

RELATED: President Trump says he won't extend federal social distancing guidelines

RELATED: Trump hopes to hold 'massive rallies' soon; talks reopening US with industry leaders

The stark difference between the Trump-Edwards relationship then and now has made headlines, including a profile in The Washington Post headlined “Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is the Democratic governor President Trump scorned before he praised.”

But WWL-TV political analyst Clancy DuBos said the amicable relationship makes perfect sense now that campaign season in Louisiana is an ever-distant memory.

"(Edwards) realizes that he needs the president to be sympathetic to the needs of his state,” DuBos said.

And DuBos said the reality is Trump responds better to those who show him thanks than those who criticize him.

“Gov. Edwards, like Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, feels that you catch more flies with honey,” DuBos said.

But there's another difference: Edwards — the West Point graduate who trained in crisis management in the military — also isn't one to play the blame game.

During a press conference in the state capitol in late March as the novel coronavirus began to grip the state, Edwards demurred when asked a question that would’ve provoked a response critical of Trump.

“You don't see a lot of military leaders pointing fingers,” DuBos said. “They accept responsibility and they lead. And that's what the governor's done. It's what he's been trained to do since he got out of high school”

And while it's far from ideal, politics is a game of transactions, DuBos added.

“The governors who are doing the most good for their states in terms of getting help from the feds are doing like the little character Oliver Twist: Please, sir. I'd like some more.”

And in this case, he said a deferential attitude has paid off.

In the Oval Office seated next to Trump, Edwards said he’s ready to get life back to normal as soon as possible.

“We're looking forward to moving ahead and just appreciate your work,” he told Trump.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.