Councilman accused of inappropriate behavior with a child

Alan Moran is facing charges of simple assault resulting in bodily injury and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss — A Diamondhead city councilman is now out of jail following an arrest on misdemeanor charges of simple assault resulting in bodily injury and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to the Sun Herald, a Biloxi-based newspaper.

34-year-old Alan Moran is accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old teen and allowing the minor to drink alcohol. The arrest happened on Valentine's Day, according to the newspaper, and the teenager's father reportedly held Moran at a convenience store until deputies arrived to make the arrest.

