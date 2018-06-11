The 'I Voted' stickers that have been distributed for personal use in previous campaigns were obviously a hit - especially the 'Blue Dog' stickers that were available in 2016.

They were so popular that many people going to vote were disappointed that they didn't get one - and even more irked when they saw that some others did get them.

So what gives?

Well, Tyler Brey of the Secretary of State's office said there were no stickers purchased this year and that any available stickers are courtesy of clerks and registrars who had saved them from previous Election and early Election Days.

Brey added that while they have gotten tremendous response, especially to the Blue Dog stickers, they aren't in the budget right now.

He said he would love to provide them, but the state keeps cutting budgets and the stickers are something they can do without.

© 2018 WWL