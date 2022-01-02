New Orleans HBCU gets bomb threat, closes campus Friday before Mardi Gras

The bomb threat comes after a series of others made toward historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

NEW ORLEANS — Dillard University officials closed the school's campus Friday after getting a bomb threat, a message from the New Orleans HBCU said Friday morning.

The message from university officials said law enforcement agencies have been notified and are investigating the threat on campus.

The bomb threat comes after a series of others were made toward historically Black colleges and universities across the country.

At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats in January, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating the earlier threats, the agencies said in separate statements.

Xavier also received a bomb threat this month— Black History Month.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information may be released further into the investigation.

Dillard University has received a bomb threat. Several law enforcement agencies have been notified and are investigating the threat on campus. The campus will be closed for the remainder of the day. #myDU #FairDillard pic.twitter.com/1hxuLn5sSc — Dillard University (@du1869) February 25, 2022