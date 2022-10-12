Life-sized dinosaur replicas to come to Jefferson Parish

the Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot-long megalodon will be arriving in the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center as part of Jurassic Quest from Friday Oct. 28.

NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are coming to Jefferson Parish.

Life-sized replicas of the Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot-long megalodon will be arriving in the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center in Kenner as part of Jurassic Quest from Friday Oct. 28 until Sunday Oct. 30.