Life-sized dinosaur replicas to come to Jefferson Parish

the Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot-long megalodon will be arriving in the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center as part of Jurassic Quest from Friday Oct. 28.
Credit: Jurassic Quest
A boy rides a dinosaur at a past "Jurassic Quest" event. The visit to New Orleans will feature life-sized replicas of dinosaurs.

NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are coming to Jefferson Parish.

Life-sized replicas of the Spinosaurus, T-Rex and a 50-foot-long megalodon will be arriving in the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center in Kenner as part of Jurassic Quest from Friday Oct. 28 until Sunday Oct. 30.

The event is kid-friendly and features a fossil dig, a bouncy house, and replica baby dinosaurs. The website for Jurassic Quest also advertises a special unlimited ticket for kids that costs $36 and that includes access to all of these activities.

