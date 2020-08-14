Discovery Health Sciences Academy charter schools campuses close until 9/11

An administrator said the charter operator has had two positive cases at its campus on Vintage Drive and one positive case at the campus on Loyola Drive.

KENNER, La. — Signs outside of Discovery Health Sciences Academy’s Kenner campus make the request: keep social distance.

But just as soon as the Jefferson Parish charter school operator opened its doors for the year, it's closing them -- at least for now.

In a statement, Discovery Health Sciences Academy CEO Patty Glaser wrote that administrators "decided to close all Discovery campuses until September 11 out of an abundance of caution."

She said the charter operator has had two positive cases at its campus on Vintage Drive and one positive case at the campus on Loyola Drive.

A fourth case was reported at their campus on Jefferson Highway.

There have been no cases reported at Discovery's Maine Avenue campus in Metairie. But Glaser wrote that some students are quarantining until doctors give them the OK to return to school.

At St. Scholastica Academy in Covington, classes won't be held in person on Wednesdays for the next three weeks as the campus is sanitized. Classes will not be taught online those days.

That decision came after two cases were confirmed at the school.

Dr. Ryan Pasternak, a professor of pediatrics with LSU Health, said simple steps can keep students and their families healthy, such as staying home if there's even the thought that someone might be sick.

“Even if we think, 'Well is it just allergies or something else, a runny nose?' Take that seriously,” he said. “Keep them out of school until you can either receive testing or prove it's another illness.”

“As a pediatrician, we know the best place for kids, ideally, is in a school environment, but we're in an unprecedented time,” he said.

And in a day and age when masks are mandatory, there are some new rules to keep in mind.

“Wash them and dry them as needed, depending on the material,” he suggested.

