Disney Cruise lines to require children over the age of 6 be vaccinated against COVID

ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID vaccinations will now be required for passengers over the age of five years old on Disney Cruises.

Currently, Disney Cruise Lines requires all vaccine-eligible passengers to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. They're expanding the requirement to include children over the age of 5-years-old, effective January 13, 2022.

Passengers who are not vaccine-eligible because of their age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the passenger) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022. Guests 4 years of age and under must complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.