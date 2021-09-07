Purple Knights to get access to media industry opportunities at Disney

To kick off the selection process, representatives from Disney will host an onsite meet and greet sessions with prospective graduates in New Orleans on Dec. 31.

NEW ORLEANS — St. Augustine High School and Disney are beginning a first-of-its-kind partnership to give current students and alumni a look into the various sectors of the media industry.

The school will schedule career days each quarter to introduce upperclassmen to top leaders at Disney in different fields to students access to experts in the field before going to college.

St. Augustine alumni in college will have the opportunity to apply for paid internships beginning summer 2022. Disney Advertising Sales has committed to two SAHS alumni this year.

Disney departments participating in the program include: Advertising Sales, ranging from Operations, Sales, Marketing and Partnership Activation; Technology; Data Science; Communications; Production and Talent Relations.

“I’m truly grateful for my former colleagues and friends at The Walt Disney Company for this wonderful initiative. This pipeline partnership is a full-circle moment for me. Six months post my undergraduate years, I started out in an entry-level role in the Ad Sales division. Some of my most formidable years were spent here as an executive. This is indeed remarkable and truly demonstrates the intrinsic value of relationships,” said Aulston G. Taylor, President of St. Augustine High School.

Through their relationship with St. Augustine, Disney’s mission is to provide access and education to diverse, aspiring young media professionals from across the country.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve been laser-focused on providing opportunities for rising stars representing the next generation of industry leaders. Aulston was one of those trailblazers. I’m thrilled to be working closely with him to bring an intangible experience to the students of St. Augustine,” said Jim Van Derhoef, SVP, Revenue Management & Operations, Disney Advertising Sales.

Throughout the program, students will learn industry insights from top executives, mid-level managers at some of our industry’s most dynamic companies, and media professionals.

They will gain insight into how large companies operate, how to navigate those organizations, and all while exploring career interests they may not have previously known existed.

Students selected to participate in the pipeline program will gain invaluable experience and an opportunity to be considered for hire post-graduation.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of this long-term relationship between The Walt Disney Company and St. Augustine High School. This undertaking will enable current students the opportunity of mentorship and submerge former students into the day to day operations of one of the world’s most influential corporations,” said Selvish Capers, St. Augustine 2005 Graduate and Sr. Talent Sourcer, The Walt Disney Company.

To kick off the selection process, representatives from Disney will host an onsite meet and greet sessions with prospective graduates in New Orleans on December 31, 2021 at St. Augustine High School’s library.