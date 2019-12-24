NEW ORLEANS — A group of women are working across the globe to put smiles on the faces of children Christmas Day. This year, they’re bringing their campaign to New Orleans.

The “Divas and Dolls” initiative collects dolls for young women to bring cheer to their holiday season.

“Every little girl around the world deserves a doll,” Tyressa Ty, who started Divas and Dolls, said.

Their mission has spread through Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, New York and Washington DC with businesses in every state supporting the cause.

At this point, people hoping to have a doll delivered have to submit a request directly to the group. To do this, Email Tyressa Ty at TyDivasAndDolls@Gmail.com or message her on Instagram @FiyahTyressaty.