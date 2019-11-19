NEW ORLEANS — There is now a death here in Louisiana linked to vaping.

Tonight public health doctors are urging people to stop vaping. The Louisiana Department of Health tells us that one person has died from lung injury caused by vaping.

Because of privacy laws, no personal information can be released on the Louisiana patient, but Medical Watch has learned from sources that the patient was not in the Greater New Orleans area.

So far there are 30 cases reported in the state of people getting sick with lung problems or damage from vaping. More than half, 55 percent, of the cases are from a combination of nicotine and THC from marijuana.

But the CDC and doctors also emphasize the investigation is still not over. Officials can't say for sure that Vitamin E acetate is the source of harm in all cases. Officials can't say for sure that Vitamin E acetate is the source of harm in ALL cases.

People sometimes use that as a thickening agent or to dilute THC oil in vape cartridges to make it go further.

Vaping only nicotine can also lead to breathing problems. Your lungs can still react to other substances, flavorings, that cause inflammation. And remember, nicotine causes your blood vessels to constrict or narrow, so you get less oxygen to your vital organs.

More information: Do not use vaping as smoking cessation.

Ages affected range from 17 to early 70s with 80 percent of the people younger than 35.

Symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss.

