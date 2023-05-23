Machete-wielding man who tried to get into Mandeville home had prior arrests

According to Mandeville Police, 28-year-old Darrin Cavalier was trying to use a machete and tools to break into the family's home.

MANDEVILLE, La. — On Monday, a Mandeville family woke up to a frightening situation.

At the time, Tyler Morales' wife and his kids were inside.

“My wife, three-year-old, six-year-old in the house. It was terrifying," Morales said.

Morales was already at work that morning.

“Wife called me. 7:30. Said somebody was trying to break in the house," Morales said. “So I said call the police immediately.”

The Morales family captured it all on their doorbell camera video.

In the video you can hear Cavalier talking.

"Is that you?" Cavalier asks. "Talk to me."

Soon after, Cavalier starts ramming the door with his body and using the tools and machete on the front door.

When Morales' wife tells Cavalier to leave and that she's calling the police, he responds.

"I'm sorry ma'am. I thought my girl was in your house," Cavalier said on the video.

“Monday morning, 7:30, and you just never know what could happen. Somebody thinks you kidnapped their girlfriend," Morales said.

Morales said that Cavalier is not a new face to the Weldon Park neighborhood.

Court documents show that in October Cavalier was arrested next door for battery on a dating partner, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

According to police, Cavalier was booked on Monday for aggravated attempted burglary.

Police arrived at the home three minutes after they were dispatched, Officer Eddie Vanison said.

"We pride ourselves on response times. You call. We’re going to be there. Don’t hesitate. If something doesn’t feel right, call us," Vanison said.

Police also said that they "immediately" detected Cavalier was on some type of drug.

Morales is thankful for the neighborhood's support and the police department's quick response time.

The family also said that door reinforcement locks that the wife quickly thought to lock may have saved the family's life.

Thankfully, none of the family was physically harmed.