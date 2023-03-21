Docville Farms to host 7th annual Ag Magic on the River

The event is hosted in partnership with the LSU Ag Center in collaboration with the Meraux Foundation.

ST BERNARD, La. — From cows to crawfish and everything in between, the students are learning about it all at Docville Farms at the annual Ag Magic on the River event. The event focuses on educating middle school-aged kids about the resources we have here in our own backyard. While area students get in on the fun all week long their families can join the for free on Saturday from 10 am-2 pm.

Gabrielle Guerra, the 4H Agent for St. Bernard Parish said, "We're going to have live exhibits including alligators, a petting zoo, and baby chickens and information on coastal erosion."

The event is hosted in partnership with the LSU Ag Center in collaboration with the Meraux Foundation, LA SeaGrant, and 4-H. Parents and adults will also be able to learn more about Louisiana's forests, soils, crops, seafood and livestock have in our everyday lives.

Dominique Seibert, a Marine Extension Agent said, "We hope to educate the community about the different parts of agriculture and or culture here. Any time we can get kids out of the classroom and in the outdoors is great because it gives us new teaching opportunities."