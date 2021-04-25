Does St. Tammany want a riverboat casino on Lake Pontchartrain? Lawmakers want to know.

The Lakeshore Marina could be the new home to a new or existing Louisiana riverboat casino.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana lawmakers want to know where St. Tammany Parish residents stand on the notion of bringing a riverboat casino to the Northshore.

The Louisiana Senate Committee on Finance is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Monday to discuss Senate Bill 213 before it's presented to Gov. John Bel Edwards for signing.

The bill calls for a referendum among St. Tammany Parish voters for a stance of bringing a casino to the parish. Planned for the Oct. 9 election, the referendum could be pushed back.

A share no larger than 5 percent of the casino's net gaming revenue would go to the parish in addition to economic support for drainage and recreation projects.

If the bill is passed without changes, then the referendum and the Louisiana Gaming Control Board's approval would be enough for the relocation of an existing riverboat casino to St. Tammany.

A dozen or so of Louisiana's riverboat casinos are still in operation and could move to St. Tammany with the approval of the referendum and the state gaming board. Here are a few:

Amelia Belle Casino was considered for a move to Lake Pontchartrain in 2015, where Old Bally's Casino once was.

Boomtown New Orleans is actually in Harvey not New Orleans, but it's one of the largest riverboat casinos in Southeast Louisiana.

The bill explicitly adds the Lakeshore Marina, south of the Twin Span as a potential location.

Louisiana State senator Sharon Hewitt - R authored the bill. She represents Louisiana's First District, which includes a large but mostly empty portion of New Orleans East and parts of St. Tammany, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parish, east of the Mississippi River

The bill can still change before it's signed into law, but here's what the referendum question will look like, as of Sunday.