K-9 hero honored at WWII museum in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — On Wednesday, the National World War II Museum celebrated the Army's 258th birthday and a different kind of hero.

The Society Daughter of American Colonists gave an award to a 13-year-old Belgian Malinois named Layka.

Although the attention from Layka's 12-year-old pal, Liam McDonald, may have meant more to her during the ceremony.

“I like to call her my first sister. That’s what I like to call her," Liam said.

Layka's handler is Liam's dad, Julian McDonald. Julian is a retired U.S. Army Ranger and Purple Heart recipient.

“I just hope I have a few more years left with her. That’s all I can ask for," Julian McDonald said.

Layka saved McDonald's life and countless others.

“She found up to 20,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate on one mission saving a lot of US soldiers' lives," Julian McDonald said.

Layka completed six missions with McDonald.

In 2012, Layka nearly died during a gunfight with an enemy combatant in Afghanistan, McDonald said.

“He shot her four times at point blank range with an AK-47," McDonald said.

Layka underwent surgeries, an induced coma and weeks of intensive care, but she lost her leg.

When McDonald returned from duty, he wanted to bring her home to Florida.

“At that point in time, they were kind of nervous about giving me the dog. She was so young. She had been super aggressive with everybody trying to take care of her there," Donald said.

Eventually, Layka came home to a young Liam, and they got along just fine.

Layka is now treated like a celebrity, but she's more than that to the McDonalds.

"A loving, caring family dog," Liam said.

No matter her role, she does a dog gone good job.