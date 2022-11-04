Houston man pleads guilty to sex trafficking 13-year-old girl to New Orleans DOJ says

Federal prosecutors say investigators eventually caught the man and his accomplice with the young girl in a hotel in Terrytown

NEW ORLEANS — The Department of Justice announces that a Houston man pleaded guilty to taking a 13-year-old girl to New Orleans and forcing her to perform sexual acts for money.

According to federal prosecutor Duane A. Evans, 34-year-old Randi “Teddy” Lewis, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of sex trafficking a child under the age of 14.

The charges stem from Lewis’s role in bringing the young girl from Houston to New Orleans for the purpose of her engaging in commercial sex acts in June of last year.

According to the DOJ and court documents, Lewis met his co-conspirator, Chelsea Gee, 19, in 2020 and recruited her to perform sex acts for money.

Evans says Lewis would control Gee’s every movement and behavior.

Together, Lewis and Gee met the underage victim, in the Houston, Texas area in 2021. At Lewis’s direction, Gee recruited the minor to perform commercial sex.

Soon after, Gee introduced the victim to Lewis, and the three then traveled to New Orleans on a Greyhound bus so that Gee and the victim could perform sex acts for money.

According to Evans, between June 22, 2021, and June 24, 2021, Gee and the victim performed multiple commercial sex acts in the New Orleans area.

He says the girls would solicit “dates” through sex advertisements and by approaching men on the streets of New Orleans.

Evans says Lewis and Gee would give drugs to the minor in a way to control her behavior and keep her compliant with their demands.

Investigators eventually caught up to Lewis and Gee and recovered the minor at a hotel in Terrytown, in June last year.

Lewis faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a maximum sentence of life in prison. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000.00, and a lifetime of supervised release after he is released from prison.

Lewis may also be required to register as a sex offender and make restitution payments to the minor victim. Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.