Domestic dispute leads to murder arrest in Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA, La. — Pontchatoula Police say one person was arrested after a domestic dispute escalated into murder Monday night.

Police say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. because of a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to North Oaks Medical Center where died.

Andrew Dungey III reportedly confessed to police for the crime and was booked on a charge of second degree murder. He remains in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.