x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Domestic dispute leads to murder arrest in Tangipahoa Parish

When police arrived, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the chest.
Credit: Kevin Dupuy
Generic image for Tangipahoa Parish Developing News

PONCHATOULA, La. — Pontchatoula Police say one person was arrested after a domestic dispute escalated into murder Monday night.

Police say they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. because of a medical emergency.  When they arrived, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the chest.  He was taken to North Oaks Medical Center where died.

Andrew Dungey III reportedly confessed to police for the crime and was booked on a charge of second degree murder.  He remains in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

HAPPENING THIS MORNING: Four people injured in fire at ExxonMobil's Baytown refinery

WEATHER: Warming up through Christmas

In Other News

Seniors get special Christmas delivery