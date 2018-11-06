NEW ORLEANS -- Domino's Pizza may have bitten off more than they can chew.

A new promotion from the popular pizza chain offers to fill the potholes, cracks and bumps in the roads of any city that gets "nominations" from their resident pizza lovers. Even New Orleans.

"Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal," said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA.

You can go to PavingforPizza.com to nominate your city. All that's required is giving Domino's your e-mail address.

New Orleans drivers are well aware of the pothole problem in the city, making it an obvious choice for a helping hand from Domino's.

Just look at this previously-filled sinkhole in the Treme.

Or some of these rim-benders on Banks Street.

Or the deep problems in Algiers.

