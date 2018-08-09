Donald Trump Jr. was in south Louisiana this weekend hunting alligators and singing the praises of the area’s cuisine during a fundraiser for state Attorney General Jeff Landry.

During a brief speech at the $5,000-per-person hunt in Broussard, Trump said he is fond of the state after fishing and hunting here in the past.

"I'm excited to come back down here again, and I have a lot of friends in the area -- people I've met either through fishing in Venice or hunting up north,” he said in the speech that was recorded and posted on a Facebook user’s page. “It's just great to come back here, because you guys do have the best food in the country."

Trump said he met Landry on the presidential campaign trail in 2016, “back when it was not even popular to be supporting us.”

"It's awesome to have guys like this in the state attorney general's office,” Trump told the crowd. “I just wanted to come down and thank him, be with you guys and have a great time this weekend."

“Y'all tell him how much we're on the Trump train," Landry then said, eliciting cheers.

"I like that," Trump replied with a smile. "It's a little better than walking down the street in New York. Slightly, slightly different response, OK? I like it here. Definitely good.”

Also present at the gator hunt was U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise who posed for a picture with the younger Trump.

