DOTD: Final pass for debris removal announced for several parishes

LOUISIANA, USA — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will make their final pass for Hurricane Ida debris removal in St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, Livingston, St. Tammany, and St. John the Baptist Parishes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Officials say debris removal operations from state highways will be complete in these parishes after this pass.

Residents should keep hurricane debris out of the roadway and out of the line of sight for motorists. Officials also say debris should not be placed in ditches because this could lead to flooding during rain, nor should it be placed on street corners because this could cause line-of-sight issues.

Residents are encouraged to follow the below tips to assist in the debris removal process:

State contractors are only able to remove debris from state right-of-way.

Do not push debris into the roadway. Multiple sweeps will allow debris that cannot fit at one time to be removed.

Please don’t put debris on power lines, fire hydrants, utility stub-outs, or anything that would hinder the claw that grabs the debris. Multiple sweeps will pick up what may not fit initially.

Construction and demolition debris, as well as vegetative debris, are some of the items traditionally picked up first.

Debris on commercial, agricultural, and undeveloped properties will not be removed.

Dark-colored bagged debris will not be removed.

Certain debris, such as refrigerators and freezers, engines, and other materials that have to be disposed of in a different manner may be picked up at a separate time and/or sweep.