DOTD set to clear out tires dumped near New Orleans East subdivision

NEW ORLEANS — Residents of the Eastover subdivision in New Orleans East got some welcome news that the tire dumping spot just outside their neighborhood will be cleaned up.

There are hundreds of tires left on the barricaded street behind the neighborhood that runs parallel to Interstate 510, between I-10 and Lake Forest Boulevard. Today we learned that DOTD will be handling the clean-up of this area within the next week.

According to a spokesman, Chris Welty, DOTD has now gained the certification from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to pick up the tires and transport them to a recycling facility. They say tires are hazardous waste and must be removed separately from other debris. After receiving the certification, decals were added to several DOTD vehicles to show that they are a licensed waste tire transporter.