Two people shot in New Orleans' St. Roch neighborhood overnight

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.
Police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mandeville Street and North Roman Street.
A man and a woman were injured by the gunfire, but it's unclear how severe their injuries are. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police did not give any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.
