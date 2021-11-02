Two people shot in New Orleans' St. Roch neighborhood overnight

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting this morning.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mandeville Street and North Roman Street.

A man and a woman were injured by the gunfire, but it's unclear how severe their injuries are. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police did not give any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

More Stories: