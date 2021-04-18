Double shooting kills 1 near Crescent City Connection, police say

First reports from the investigation place the shooting near the Tchoupitoulas Street exit on US 90 Business, westbound.

NEW ORLEANS — One of two victims wounded by gunfire during an early Sunday morning shooting was taken to a hospital, and the other was pronounced dead near the Crescent City Connection, a police statement said.

First reports from the investigation place the shooting near the Tchoupitoulas Street exit on US 90 Business, westbound, around 3 a.m.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said the investigation classified the shooting as a homicide and is ongoing.

Paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services took the surviving victim to the hospital.

Police did not release the victims' ages, but both were male, NOPD spokesperson Danielle Miller said.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.