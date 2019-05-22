NEW ORLEANS — Problems with faulty pipes came to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board’s front door Wednesday morning.

A small water main break caused a big problem when the agency had to shut down Claiborne Avenue in one direction as water streamed steadily from the ground and one lane of the street appeared to form a fairly large hole.

The emergency repair was blamed on a six-inch water main that broke around 8 a.m.

Crews were forced to shut down South Claiborne Avenue between the Jefferson Parish line and Leonidas Street, frustrating drivers during the morning commute.

“I was trying to get to my grandson’s graduation and we were backed up with the traffic,” complained Bridget Taylor.

“I don’t know if I feel super positive about the future of New Orleans with stuff like this happening so often,” said Zoe Weber. “It certainly doesn’t make me feel any better.”

The Sewerage and Water Board says the main that broke was related to its new water towers, which are designed to stop the seemingly-constant boil water advisories that have plagued the city since Katrina.

The agency says it’s still trying to figure out what exactly led to the break, but officials said there was no need to boil water this time. They said that the main that broke isn’t tied into the city’s drinking water system.

Still, Wednesday’s news reignited lingering frustration about the state of the Sewerage and Water Board, considering recent headlines about its problems.