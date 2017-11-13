Down the Drain is a WWL-TV investigative project that explores what went wrong and where the blame lies for New Orleans' drainage crisis. Down the Drain was reported and produced by WWL-TV's investigative team: Katie Moore, David Hammer, Mike Perlstein, TJ Pipitone and Danny Monteverde. Infographics and multimedia design by Sam Winstrom and Kevin Dupuy.

NEW ORLEANS -- Are the pumps that drain your neighborhood working? That's what many residents in the New Orleans area asked after widespread street flooding on Aug. 5.

Explore the interactive map below to see which Sewerage & Water Board drainage basin serves your neighborhood and if any pumps are offline.

To use the map, click on a pumping station point. If you are on a mobile device, tap the name of the pumping station to see more details about the particular station.

Cant see the map? Click here.

Are the pumps in your neighborhood working?

