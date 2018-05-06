What should have been the first night of the Bayou Boogaloo festival, ended with displays destroyed and water piling up in Mid-City Streets creeping into a number of Broad Street businesses.

City and Sewerage and Water Board leaders said at the time that the drainage system worked as well as it could.

“The pumps that we called to be online were online when we put power to those pumps. We just took on a tremendous amount of rain in a short period of time,” Joe Sensebe, S&WB interim operations manager, said.

Pump station No. 2 on Broad Street is the main drainage station for Mid-City. Logs obtained through a public records request indicate the station’s largest pump had a problem May 18. At 4:50 p.m. handwritten notes say “D” pump tripped off because of a “thermal overload.”

Eyewitness News asked what causes a thermal overload on one of the pumps.

“We're investigating that right now. Thermal overload is a technical term, the control center overheated for some reason. At that station, we were able to bring another pump online and maintain the suction elevation,” Sensebe said.

He says as of now, they don’t feel like the ten minutes it took to bring another of the station’s pumps up to full capacity added to Mid-City flooding.

However, Bob Turner, another interim team manager said they are contracting with an outside firm to run a simulated rain storm like the May 18 event.

“We're gonna mimic through a computer model what happened when that pump tripped of and if that did, indeed demonstrate to be an operational hindrance there we're gonna figure out how to address it,” Sensebe said.

Sensebe did say he believes the rain intensity played the biggest role. While these logs are still hand-written, new technology brought in after WWL-TV’s Down the Drain investigation began last year allows them to see pump station conditions in real-time.

Sensebe says that new technology tell them on May 18 the rain intensity was over six inches an hour.

The agency didn’t give a timeline on when that analysis should be completed.

