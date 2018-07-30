The Sewerage and Water Board plans to resume shutting off water service to delinquent customers Wednesday, despite the urging of the New Orleans City Council to hold off until problems with the utility’s beleaguered billing system can be largely corrected.

The agency said it plans to turn off water and sewage service to 17,000 customers who it deems delinquent with accounts that are not in dispute.

“To delay the reinstitution of collections any longer would put this agency at great financial risk, jeopardizing its mission to drain storm water, treat and remove wastewater and provide safe drinking water for the City,” the agency said in a news release issued Monday morning.

The board said it is hoping to collect $21.8 million in lost revenue from delinquent customers.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is the President of the Sewerage and Water Board and said through a spokesman Monday she supports the move.

“Water will not be cut off until after account holders have been given ample notice, an opportunity to dispute their bill or to set up a payment plan, and --- where necessary--- an administrative hearing. Mayor Cantrell supports bringing accountability to delinquent bad actors who have taken advantage of the billing problems to avoid paying their fair share,” said Cantrell Communications Director Beau Tidwell in a statement.

The issue puts Cantrell and the agency at odds with the City Council, which wrote a letter to the board last Friday asking them to hold off on the shut offs until complete confidence in the billing system can be restored.

“Most importantly, we are concerned about poor customers who have received incorrect bills who must then jump through bureaucratic hoops unilaterally created by S&WB in an attempt to fix that bill," the council wrote.

Monday Jade Brown Russell, the Interim Executive Director of the utility expressed renewed confidence in the billing system, and the “strike team” she created to whittle down the backlog of disputed bills.

While disputed bills are not on the list for potential shut-off, nearly 30,000 customers have filed formal complaints about problem bills since the utility began using a new billing software in October 2016.

The utility’s release said Monday the backlog, which, at one point topped 10,000, has been cut down to about 4,500 accounts.

“We don't dispute the fact that we've had issues in the past. What we know now is that we're moving forward. We're hiring more meter readers. We're training them in a way that we can eliminate, or decrease at least, the number of bad reads that we're getting,” Brown Russell said Monday.

But the council’s concern was whether some people with disputed accounts may end up on the shut-off list, especially those who have difficulty making ends meet.

While the council has investigative authority, they do not regulate the S&WB and they cannot force the utility to hold off. Only the Board of Directors has legal oversight, with Cantrell as president.

Although it was created by state law, the utility is not regulated by the La. Public Service Commission either.

That is just one of the issues a newly-created task force on New Orleans water, wastewater and drainage could delve into as it makes recommendations to the state legislature about the future of the utility, including whether it should exist at all.

At the first meeting of the task force, La. Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Lakeview, who authored the legislation that created it, H.R. 193, said, “It's about finding the most efficient management structure for this board.”

Hilferty’s resolution requires the task force to make a report with its findings by January 31st.

© 2018 WWL