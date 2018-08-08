NEW ORLEANS -- A 320-plus-page report says a lack of official oversight, knowledge, and urgency about the issues with the city's drainage system only drowned problems the city would have to face when it flooded twice last summer, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

The report said even if the system had been operating at peak efficiency, flooding still would have happened. However, a lack of knowledge and communication from city leaders adds on to the problem.

The Advocate obtained a draft copy Monday of the "root cause analysis," report that focused on the factors that led to severe flooding in several neighborhoods on twice in 2017. The report pointed to the challenges of the city's aging infrastructure and institutional failures that compounded the issue.

Officials with the Cantrell administration said solutions will involve the Urban Water Plan, a proposal that calls for storing more water so that pumping systems are not overwhelmed during heavy rains, as well as better communications with the agencies responsible for drainage and the general public.

