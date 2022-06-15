Gentilly drainage pumps failed during June 10 flooding, S&WB director admits

“We had three pumps we couldn’t start and when we tried to start them, they tripped offline,” Ghassan Korban said at the regularly scheduled S&WB director's meeting.

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday, after heavy rains inundated Gentilly and New Orleans East, the Sewerage and Water Board said the city’s drainage system was fully operational but simply overwhelmed by 4 inches an hour of rain.

But Wednesday morning, the agency’s executive director told a new story, explaining that the main drainage pumps in Gentilly failed to start for more than two hours during the storm.

“We had three pumps we couldn’t start and when we tried to start them, they tripped offline,” Ghassan Korban said at the regularly scheduled Sewerage and Water Board directors meeting. “And it was a lengthy process, it was about two hours of assessment before we were able to figure out what went on and we were able to turn them on.”

The three pumps that failed are the largest ones at Pump Station 4 in Gentilly, which are responsible for 85 percent of the drainage between Gentilly Boulevard and the Industrial Canal.

The delayed admission of a system failure is reminiscent of August 2017, when agency officials initially said rains outpaced pumping capacity after major sections of the city flooded, then were contradicted when WWL-TV investigated and discovered pump logs that showed several key pumping stations around the city failed to work.

This time, Korban acknowledged the pump failure at the board meeting after neighbors in Gentilly and City Councilman Eugene Green questioned why areas of Gentilly that hadn’t flooded before flooded on Friday.

Korban blamed “operator and mechanical error” and said, “The folks involved are extremely concerned” that it took so long to figure out how to get the pumps working.

Korban said the agency has been trying to retrain operators but wants to automate more of the system “to reduce those operator errors.”

“The skill is not there, the ability to hire and retain is not there,” he told the board. “We are managing with what we have.”

It’s unclear why the agency is only now acknowledging the fact that the pumps were out for more than two hours Friday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is the president of the Sewerage and Water Board, said at the meeting that the city has the ability to monitor all of the drainage pumps across the city from the Emergency Operations Center in City Hall.