NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage & Water Board’s executive director on Friday said he was launching an investigation into a racist photo taken in the agency’s machine shop and posted to Facebook.

The image shows bananas in a cage with the caption that begins “This is absolutely disgusting. The racist white men of the Machine Shop in the Facility Maintenance Department of Sewerage & WaterBoard at the Carrollton Plant thought this would be a funny joke to leave behind …”

The S&WB did not say when it believes the photo was taken, but it was posted to a user’s page and shared with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office and local media on Friday morning.

In a statement, Executive Director Ghassan Korban said the image was not acceptable.

“Under no circumstances does SWBNO allow or condone racist actions or sentiments toward any employee or member of any community,” Korban’s statement reads. “I will not stand for such behavior under my watch.”

Korban went on to say that the agency is “actively investigating” the situation and is “prepared to take swift action.”

“We pride ourselves on the diversity of our team and remain committed to providing a safe and supportive workplace for all our valued employees,” the statement continued.

A request for comment from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who serves as president of the S&WB’s board, was not immediately returned.

