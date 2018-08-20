NEW ORLEANS -- Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Monday announced a major shakeup at the top the Sewerage & Water Board just days before the beleaguered agency’s new leader takes over.

Jade Brown Russell, the latest interim director, will step down. And Cantrell said she has accepted the resignations of Ronald Doucette, Valerie Rivers and Sharon Judkins, three deputy directors who received significant pay raises last month, a move that drew the ire of many as the S&WB tries to rebuild its finances.

Rear Admiral David Callahan will replace Russell as the interim director.

Cantrell said that the move would “avoid distractions” as Ghassan Korban, who was named executive director after a nationwide search, prepares to come on board.

The agency has come under fire over the past year following last summer’s July and August floods that showed inadequacies with the city’s power, drainage and pumping capabilities.

Recently the agency has also received fire for incorrect billing of customers and then recently beginning to turn off water to some customers even as most of the billing issues have not been addressed.

Cantrell said the three executives were removed effectively Monday morning and that there would be no severance pay for them. “They are at-will employees,” she said.

The announcement of the changes was made at a press conference that occurred almost simultaneously with a City Council Public Works meeting where the issues of the executives’ raises, billing issues and residency requirements were to be addressed.

Though no one from the administration or S&WB appeared at the meeting, the tone of what they would have faced was set with several terse comments by the council members.

“A snowball stand wouldn’t allow employees to sign off on their own raises,” said Council President Jason Williams at the Public Works meeting.

