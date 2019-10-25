NEW ORLEANS — Tune into the Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for more information on this developing story

Sewerage and Water Board leaders say a third-party study proves the massive culverts underneath the street in Uptown did not make flooding worse for the area during intense rain events this summer.

Severe flooding on May 12, July 10 and Aug. 26 left homes, cars and businesses inundated with water, essentially shut down the city and spurred the S&WB to launch an investigation into what they admitted were extreme drainage issues.

After the flooding on July 10 in particular, a growing questions was whether the underground Southeastern Louisiana Urban Flood Control Program (SELA) culverts, started by the Army Corps of Engineers in 2013 and finished earlier this year, were actually making flooding worse, even in neighborhoods right next to the new, massive SELA culverts, which are supposed to store significantly more water and move it to the pumping stations faster.

As WWL-TV reported, residents in those areas expressed frustration that they suffered through five years of construction, some of which they claim damaged their homes, and were expecting improved drainage. Instead, as soon as those projects were finished this spring, they said they started getting flooded in their homes for the first time.

Sewerage & Water Board Executive Director Ghassan Korban said he understood those residents’ frustrations, but said a study completed by third-party study by consultant group Ardurra found the higher intensity of rainfall on those days simply overwhelmed the capacity of the SELA culverts.

The rains on July 10 "...reached a volume and intensity of a storm that had less than a .01 percent chance of happening in any given year," the Ardurra study found. That amount created severe flooding despite the massive culverts underneath Jefferson, Napoleon and Louisiana avenues diverting water properly.

S&WB General Superintendent Bob Turner said blockages in the city’s catch basins and smaller drainage pipes that feed into the SELA culverts could be to blame, but this study did not look at that part of the system.

Some residents also questioned if the SELA culverts could have made flooding worse in places like Mid-City and Downtown. But the S&WB said that’s impossible. The system being overwhelmed Uptown could not have had an impact on flooding in other neighborhoods because the areas have separate canal networks that go to different pump stations, the study found.

By Aug. 26, there had been at least six days over the past two years that heavy rains inundated different parts of the city following a seemingly routine summer thunderstorm.

