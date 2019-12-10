NEW ORLEANS — The Sewerage and Water Board has issued a precautionary boil water advisory after a four-foot water main broke near the corner of Lowerline and Panola streets, that caused water pressure to fall below 20 pounds per square inch.

The areas affected are bounded by Carrollton Avenue, Interstate 10, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Calliope Street and the Mississippi River.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

Video captured by Uptown Messenger (see below) showed a large amount of water flooding the area near the intersection of Panola and Adams Streets.

An apparent pipe burst underneath an Uptown street threatened multiple homes with strong flood waters and mud Saturday afternoon.

The Uptown Messenger's Robert Morris said the geyser was spraying water and "slabs of the street, old bricks, huge chunks of mud thrown all over Panola where this thing burst."

Morris said the flood waters were reaching close to crowded Broadway Street, at the same time Tulane University's football team hosted the University of Connecticut just blocks away.

The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans was not immediately available for comment.

@NOLAReady, the twitter account for New Orleans' Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the city is aware of a "water pressure drop" and that S&WB is investigation.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).

