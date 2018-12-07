The façade looks pretty typical. Father, husband, three kids in Bourg.

However, once you meet Rhett LeCompte, you come to find out quickly that there is very little that is typical about him.

Two years ago, LeCompte’s job in the oil field dried up as the industry battled tough times.

“I was devastated. I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’” he said.

But the south Terrebonne husband and father of three girls is a multi-talented entertainer and around the same time that he lost his job on a whim he created a lip sync Facebook video to the song, “We are the World” with the then-new face-swapping app.

After that, his life changed in an instant.

“It was on all these social media pages, big social media pages, and then it got all the way up to about 5 million views,” LeCompte said. “Now we got a little something going on here, we got a little following.”

Two years ago, LeCompte didn’t have a Facebook fan page, but today DJ Rhett has 166,000 followers. There has been a little money in it, but he posts a video a week because he likes to make people laugh.

“My brand of humor is more just real life stuff, because if you can’t laugh at yourself, you can’t enjoy life.”

You can check out some of LeCompte’s videos on his YouTube channel here or his Facebook page here.

