NEW ORLEANS — We're left with so many “what ifs” for Martin Luther King Jr. What if he was alive today? What if he was able to unite what many would say is a divided nation? A figure like Dr. King is noticeably missing in our time.

"I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia sons of former slaves and sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood," said Dr. King in his famous speech.

When Dr. King spoke those words on August 28, 1963, it all seemed possible. In 2020, I wonder what the reception would be if a leader posted such a message to social media. Praise? Cynicism? The fact that's debatable says a lot about the status of unity.

Cherry blossom trees surround the Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial at dusk, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

RELATED: 'Out of a mountain of despair, a stone of hope' | MLK Memorial brings famous speech to life

Parades, service events and even the doodle on the internet's biggest search engine all honor Dr. King on this day, but what about tomorrow?

Chances are, it likely goes back to normal. Republicans and Democrats will clash over the impeachment trial. It'll be the "Never Trumpers" versus "MAGA" supporters.

Racial, religious and economic divides, however improved, will still be with us. In that sobering reality is where a leader like King is sorely missed, but we've recently seen glimpses of hope.

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

AP

RELATED: Looking for something to do on MLK Day? Check out these events

"If we can work together, understand and solve each other's problems and each other's pain, compassionately, then truly all things are possible," said Steve Gleason.

For a brief time, last week, Steve Gleason managed to have some of Congress's most bitter enemies sitting next to each other, all agreeing Gleason is an American hero and deserves the Congressional Gold Medal.

A past recipient of the same honor was a man who was also known to bring people together. A man who had a dream.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.