NEW ORLEANS -- Florida residents rebuilding after Hurricane Michael got a boost today from a New Orleans favorite restaurant.

Drago's sent a crew to Port St. Joe, Fla. to serve 2,000 meals to people affected by the storm.

"We got an early start today! Our crew got on the road at 2am headed to Port St. Joe, Florida to serve 2,000 meals to those affected by Hurricane Michael," a representative said on the restaurant's Facebook page. "Special thanks to Congressman Steve Scalise and his staff for helping coordinate this effort."

For information on how you can help, click here.

