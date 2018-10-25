Two-and-a-half inches of rain at City Park's Festival Grounds left great conditions for ducks, Thursday morning -- but not so much for Voodoo Fest organizers and vendors.

Workers trudged through muddy puddles as they continue to set up for the festival that begins on Friday.

Festival-goers checked out the space as they picked up their tickets at the will-call window.

"We're from Capetown, South Africa," Brandon Barker said. "So, we're quite use to the rain and the mud and festivals are supposed to be muddy and dirty, so it's not really a problem."

"Definitely did not come prepared with boots, now that you mention that, but are we allowed to take off our shoes, yeah, get our feet dirty," Inez Pringle said. "I think it's going to be good."

In past years, muddy, wet conditions have not been good for the Festival Grounds.

The 70-acre field needed to be re-sodded in 2016 after stormy weather left the site in terrible shape.

City Park Chief Operating Officer Rob Deviney said the park has since spent more than $50,000 fixing the field's 35 drains and underground drainage pipes.

"We found some that weren't working two years ago, we repaired those," Deviney said. "There were probably a half-dozen that needed significant work to them."

The park also cleaned out a New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board drainage canal that had not been dredged in years.

"When we discovered it, we spent the money, the park paid for a contractor to excavate and recreate the canal, so it's taking the water," Deviney said. "I hate to say this, but it's almost a 100 percent improvement of where we were. We had no idea that water was not evacuating properly."

While standing water is draining off the field, it's still going to be wet and muddy for Voodoo.

That's okay with fans.

"You've got to be prepared," festival-goer Brian Fontaine said. "You've got to have your soul in it. You want to get dirty. Enjoy the music. Have a good time."

"I know it's going to be muddy and what not," Priscilla Dolce said. "We're going to put on our good boots and what not and our fancy costumes."

Mumford and Sons, Travis Scott and the Arctic Monkeys are just some of the headliners this weekend at Voodoo Fest.

