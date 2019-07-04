NEW ORLEANS — Prom season is right around the corner and on Saturday a group of girls got their pick of dresses for the big day -- for free.

The New Orleans Police Department and the Zeta Phi Beta sorority held the third annual "Dresses for Dreams" giveaway at Alice M. Harte Charter School in Algiers on Saturday morning.

More than 15 girls got to choose the dress of their dreams for free, and during the event had their hair and makeup done. Then, they got to strut down a runway with their new looks.

NOPD officer Giana Lewis said it's empowering to watch as girls pick a dress and see themselves once their hair and makeup is done.

RELATED: NOPD officer collects prom dresses for girls in need

"The transformation, it really makes a difference. They start crying. The hair stylists start crying because it's like, 'I never had my hair done or I never had my makeup done so,' it really makes a difference," Lewis said.

Romanty Lazo, a high school senior, said now she'll only have to spend money on a bit of makeup.

"Usually, I spend a lot of money but this year I won't," she said.



Event organizers said they collected all of the dresses through donations dropped off at the 4th District Police Station.

They said there are a number of dresses still up for grabs, which will be given out at a future event.

RELATED: NOPD officer collects 70 dresses for senior prom